Kejriwal, Mann met KCR to settle liquor scam account: TS BJP president Bandi

KHAMMAM: Referring to the visits by Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Singh Mann, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday alleged that leaders from Delhi and Punjab were visiting Pragathi Bhavan, the residence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, to settle liquor-related accounts.

Addressing a Nirudyoga (unemployment) March at Mayuri Centre in Khammam, Sanjay claimed that he was confident of a saffron party sweep in the upcoming elections in the district.

“There was a significant surge in the BJP’s voting percentage, from 7% to 30%, while the voting percentage for the BRS has plummeted to 40% to 30%, and that of the Congress from 29% to 19% in the last election. With these figures in mind, I can confidently declare that the BJP would form the government after the elections and create 200,000 new jobs and announce a jumbo notification for 20,000 teacher posts,” he promised.

Accusing the CPM State leader of colluding with the BRS to evade a murder case, Sanjay alleged that the State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) joined forces with the BRS for an Assembly ticket. He criticised both the Left parties, claiming that they had compromised their values for personal gain by aligning themselves with KCR.

Sanjay also accused the BRS and Congress of orchestrating theatrics to divert public attention from the TSPSC question paper leak case. Demanding the removal of KT Rama Rao from the Cabinet, Sanjay insisted on an inquiry into the case by a sitting judge. He also called for compensation of `1 lakh to be provided to aspirants who suffered losses due to the paper leak.

Accusing the Chief Minister of failing to extend Rs 10,000 compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged in recent rains, Sanjay said that voting for BJP candidates was the solution for job-seekers, while casting a vote for the Congress would indirectly support the BRS.

“KCR also betrayed Lord Rama by failing to allocate Rs 100 crore for the development of the Bhadradri temple. KCR also has not adhered to the traditional practices of offering muthyala talambralu (sacred vermilion) and pattuvastralu (silk clothes) to Lord Rama during Sri Rama Navami. He also failed to bring Godavari water to Khammam through the Sri Sitarama lift irrigation project,” Sanjay alleged.

Several BJP leaders, including Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, NVSS Prabhakar, G Mohan Rao, Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, N Ravikumar, G Satyanarayana, and others participated in the Nirudyoga March that commenced with the garlanding of the BR Ambedkar statue at the Zilla Parishad centre.

CAS CAN BRING DOWN GOVERNMENTS: BANDI



Hyderabad: Terming Chartered Accountants as ambassadors of the country’s economic growth, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday said that if they really wanted, they can bring down the government. Addressing the convocation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at Shilpa Kala Vedika, Hitech City on Saturday, he recalled how the 2G and coal scams made headlines after the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) reports which eventually led to the UPA government losing power in 2014, and subsequent downfall of the Congress across the country.

