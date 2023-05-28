Name Congress leaders who moved court against projects: Bhatti to Telangana CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reminding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of his oft-repeated allegations that Congress leaders had moved court against irrigation projects, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday dared the former to release the names of the Congressmen who hindered the construction of irrigation projects.

He was speaking to the media after visiting the Vattem project at Bijinapally of Mahabubnagar district.

Coming down heavily against the State government, Vikramarka accused it of failing to press for the rightful share of Telangana in Krishna waters for the past nine years. He said that national status for one of the irrigation projects in the State is also guaranteed under AP Reorganisation Act and wondered why the State government was unable to achieve it. “Whether the projects in Telangana have no eligibility, or against the rules, or KCR doesn’t have the courage to question the Centre as the projects are mired in a slew of irregularities,” he alleged.

Vikramarka said that the Chief Minister failed to complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy project even though he claimed to do it in just 33 months by sitting at the project site. He also criticised the State government for projects being held up due to the delay in awarding the Rehabilitation & Resettlement package.

HYDERABAD: Reminding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of his oft-repeated allegations that Congress leaders had moved court against irrigation projects, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday dared the former to release the names of the Congressmen who hindered the construction of irrigation projects. He was speaking to the media after visiting the Vattem project at Bijinapally of Mahabubnagar district. Coming down heavily against the State government, Vikramarka accused it of failing to press for the rightful share of Telangana in Krishna waters for the past nine years. He said that national status for one of the irrigation projects in the State is also guaranteed under AP Reorganisation Act and wondered why the State government was unable to achieve it. “Whether the projects in Telangana have no eligibility, or against the rules, or KCR doesn’t have the courage to question the Centre as the projects are mired in a slew of irregularities,” he alleged. Vikramarka said that the Chief Minister failed to complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy project even though he claimed to do it in just 33 months by sitting at the project site. He also criticised the State government for projects being held up due to the delay in awarding the Rehabilitation & Resettlement package.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });