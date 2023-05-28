Home States Telangana

Name Congress leaders who moved court against projects: Bhatti to Telangana CM

Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday dared the former to release the names of the Congressmen who hindered the construction of irrigation projects. 

Published: 28th May 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Reminding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of his oft-repeated allegations that Congress leaders had moved court against irrigation projects, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday dared the former to release the names of the Congressmen who hindered the construction of irrigation projects. 

He was speaking to the media after visiting the Vattem project at Bijinapally of Mahabubnagar district. 
Coming down heavily against the State government, Vikramarka accused it of failing to press for the rightful share of Telangana in Krishna waters for the past nine years. He said that national status for one of the irrigation projects in the State is also guaranteed under AP Reorganisation Act and wondered why the State government was unable to achieve it.  “Whether the projects in Telangana have no eligibility, or against the rules, or KCR doesn’t have the courage to question the Centre as the projects are mired in a slew of irregularities,” he alleged.

Vikramarka said that the Chief Minister failed to complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy project even though he claimed to do it in just 33 months by sitting at the project site.  He also criticised the State government for projects being held up due to the delay in awarding the Rehabilitation & Resettlement package.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Telangana Congress
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp