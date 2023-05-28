Relief for medicos as TS Health Dept announces 15 per cent hike in stipends

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The long-awaited issue of stipend hikes for postgraduate medical students has finally been resolved with the Health Department’s announcement of a 15 per cent increase in stipends. The orders, released on Saturday, will apply to medical students pursuing MBBS/BDS (house surgeons), PG Degree, PG Diploma, MDS and super speciality courses.

The revised stipends will be effective from January 1, 2023. House surgeons will receive a stipend of Rs 25,906, up from Rs 22,527. PG students will receive stipends ranging from Rs 58,000 to Rs 64,000, while super speciality doctors will receive between Rs 92,000 and Rs 1 lakh, depending on their year of study.

The Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (T-JUDA) had been demanding for a hike and the resolution of other issues for the last few months.

Assurance from Health Min

Following assurances from Health Minister T Harish Rao earlier, association members had called off the protest scheduled for May 3.

An official statement released by the T-JUDA expressed optimism about the stipend increase, stating, “This raise will help alleviate the financial burden on junior doctors and their families, and we hope it will inspire more students to pursue a career in medicine.”

They said that the higher stipend would boost the morale of junior doctors and enhance the quality of healthcare services provided across the State.

