From reel to real: Films inspire ‘I-T raid’, gold heist

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of the breakthroughs achieved recently by the Hyderabad police in four different cases, including a multi-level marketing scam by Q-Net, a house burglary, and a dacoity in Banjara Hills, the gold heist by a 10-member gang at a jewellery store would go down in police files as ‘inspiring.’

In a press conference on Tuesday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand revealed that the gang behind the audacious gold heist, targeting a jewellery store in Secunderabad, drew inspiration from the films Special 26, starring Akshay Kumar, and Gang, featuring Surya.

The 10-member gang, posing as Income-Tax officials, entered Balaji Jewellers on May 27. After confiscating the mobile phones of everyone present in the store, they locked them in a room and made off with gold biscuits weighing 1,700 grams, valued at approximately Rs 60 lakh.

Investigations into the incident led to the arrest of four gang members, while a manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining culprits. Startlingly, it was discovered that Zakir Ghani Athar (35), who had recently joined the store with the intention of robbing it, masterminded the entire plot with the help of his associates from Maharashtra and Goa. Athar’s scheme included creating fake ID cards of I-T officials.

The MLM trap

Meanwhile, another case that came to light involved a multi-level marketing scam operated by Q-Net.

Police investigating the devastating fire at the Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad realised that all the six youths who lost their lives were associated with Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd, an official franchisee of the Hong Kong-based Q-Net.

The police identified Rajesh Khanna, also known as Gummadilli Rajesh, as a prime suspect. A resident of Bengaluru, Rajesh was one of the key figures responsible for Q-NET’s operations in India. He was finally apprehended after evading capture for several months. ‘Even after getting clues about his whereabouts, it took some three to four months to apprehend him. In the first attempt, when our officers told Rajesh that he was under arrest, he escaped by driving away in reverse gear. However, our officers traced and finally arrested him,’ Anand said.

The assets in Rajesh’s name will be auctioned under the Depositors Protection Act to repay the deceived depositors, as directed by the court.The Police Commissioner underscored the deceptive tactics employed by organisers of multi-level marketing schemes, who continuously rebrand themselves to deceive unsuspecting individuals. He emphasised that the victims in the Swapnalok complex tragedy were initially cheated by Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd, and when they sought refunds, they were coerced into recruiting more people into the scheme.

As part of their investigation into the Q-NET scam, the police have frozen 35 accounts containing Rs 54 crore, while the ED has frozen additional funds in a separate case. The police discovered two other multi-level marketing schemes, E-store India (Axis E Corp Pvt. Ltd. and Ayurcare Health Products Pvt. Ltd), and E-Store Supermarket, leading to the arrest of several individuals involved in these fraudulent operations. In the E-store supermarket scheme, the investors were convinced to deposit Rs 25 lakh on the promise of providing Rs 1 lakh every month.

A case without leads

On May 12, a burglar, donning a face mask and gloves, barged into a residence on Road No. 52, Jubilee Hills. Threatening the occupants, the intruder demanded a staggering Rs 20 lakh in cash. The pregnant victim put together Rs 2 lakh kept in the house and got her husband, who was out of station, to arrange another Rs 8 lakh.

The intruder then booked an OLA cab using the victim’s mobile phone and disembarked at Shadnagar, thereby eluding immediate capture. ‘The lack of tangible leads, coupled with the offender’s avoidance of communication devices and his utilisation of face masks and gloves, presented an extraordinary challenge,’ revealed DCP Joel Davis. Investigators meticulously analysed footage from an impressive network of 1,200 CCTV cameras, eventually narrowing their focus on a primary suspect. Continuous surveillance was maintained to substantiate his involvement in the crime, and he was finally arrested and identified as Patel Motiram Rajesh Yadav (26), a specialist customer service with Dell.

Freedom, briefly

Simultaneously, law enforcement authorities made a breakthrough in an unrelated case involving a habitual house burglar. Mohammed Saleem, also known as Sunil Shetty, a 46-year-old resident of Falaknuma, was held within days of his release from jail. Police recovered 29 tolas of gold and other valuable items from his possession. Saleem had resumed his illicit activities, breaking into a locked house and fleeing with gold ornaments.

