Margadarsi MD moves Telangana HC, seeks suspension of look-out circular

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL) Cherukuri Sailaja filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, challenging the lookout circular against her in violation of the High Court orders.

She listed the Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs, Union of India, AP government and two others as respondents. She contended that the issue of orders was tantamount to arbitrary exercise of power and abuse of authority under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India. Petitioner claimed that she was named in various FIRs filed with CID, Amaravathi Police Station, Mangalagiri, AP.

She further claimed that the petitioner filed a writ plea to have the crimes recorded against her and the Chairman of MCFPL quashed. In that case, the court issued a common order on March 21, 2023, directing that no coercive measures be implemented against the petitioner.

Petitioner urged the court to order the respondents to withdraw the LOC issued against her and ask them not to create any obstacles for her when she returns to Hyderabad during the pendency of the petition.

