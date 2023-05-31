Home States Telangana

National Medical Council cancels MBBS admissions at Mediciti

The NMC had previously cancelled admissions for UG seats at the Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, but the management appealed and obtained permission.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The National Medical Council (NMC) has cancelled MBBS admissions at Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences in Ghanpur, Hyderabad. The reasons for the cancellation were not immediately known. Dr B Karunakar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), stated that they had no official information regarding the cancellation and learned about it through the NMC website.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, they had not received any official letter regarding the cancellation, and there was still time for the last phase of counselling. It is possible for the college management to appeal to the NMC and seek permission for admissions, he said.

The NMC had previously cancelled admissions for UG seats at the Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, but the management appealed and obtained permission. Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences clarified that there was no cancellation of its recognition. The institute had applied for an increase in the number of seats for the next academic year, and the NMC conducted an inspection that highlighted certain shortfalls.

