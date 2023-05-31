TSPSC debars 37 accused in question paper leak case from exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday debarred 37 people booked in the question paper leak case.The debarred candidates included Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, Atla Raja Shekar Reddy, Renuka Rathod, Lavdyavath Dhakya and others. Almost all those named in the list of debarred candidates were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the question paper leak.

In a release, the Commission said that as per the terms of the ‘Direct Recruitment Notification’, it has been decided to debar 37 candidates from appearing for any of the examinations conducted by the TSPSC till further orders.Those debarred can submit their objections, if any, to the TSPSC secretary, within two days.

