24-year-old Indian student critical after knife attack in US

Varun is undergoing treatment at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital in Indiana. Police believe it is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. 

Published: 01st November 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 11:08 AM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: T Varun Tej, student and resident of Mamillagudem in Khammam town was stabbed near a gym in Valparaiso in Indiana, US on Sunday morning.

His condition is said to be critical. He is a regular at Planet Fitness Gym.

The Valparaiso police identified the suspect who attacked Varun as 24-year-old Jordan Andrade. 
Andrade was held in the Porter County Jail and is now facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

Varun Tej’s father Ramurthy is a government school teacher working at Mannegudem. Ramurthy met district minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and urged him to talk to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to get better medical treatment for his son.
 

