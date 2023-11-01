BRS focuses on 25 segments contested by key Opposition leaders

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the elections draw near, the ruling BRS has intensified its campaign and is also drawing up a strategy to secure an advantage over its rivals.

This strategy involves a special focus on 25 key Assembly segments where prominent leaders from the Opposition parties, especially the Congress, are set to contest.

According to BRS sources, the party plans to devote its energies to winning the Assembly constituencies being contested by top Opposition leaders. These segments include Kodangal, Huzurnagar, Nagarjunasagar, Nalgonda, Mulugu, Madhira, Palair, Khammam, Manthani, Jagtial, Andole, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Kalwakurthy, Palakurthi, Warangal East and West, Bodhan, Armoor, Balkonda, Korutla, Huzurabad, Amberpet and Karimnagar.

The BRS strategic focus is on confining leaders like Revanth Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, K Jana Reddy (whose son is contesting), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Anasuya alias Seethakka, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Thummala Nageswara Rao, D Sridhar Babu, T Jeevan Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha, T Jayaprakash Reddy, G Chinna Reddy, K Rajesh (son of MLC Damodhar Reddy), Kasireddy Narayan Reddy (MLC), Yeshaswi Reddy (daughter-in-law of Jhansi Reddy), Konda Surekha, Naini Rajender Reddy, Sudharshan Reddy, Sunil Reddy, Vinjay Reddy, Dharmapuri Arvind, Bandi Sanjay, Kishan Reddy (his former segment) and Eatala Rajender.

In the previous elections, the BRS secured victory in the constituencies contested by Revanth, Kishan Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Venkat Reddy and others. The pink party aims for a repeat of this election and to achieve this, it plans to intensify “Operation Akarsh” in these critical segments by identifying the shortcomings of its MLAs while cornering Opposition candidates. Further, senior BRS leaders are expected to be appointed as in-charges for these segments.

