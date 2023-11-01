Home States Telangana

'Even now attacks on Dalits going on in North India': Telangana CM KCR at poll rally

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said he designed the Dalit Bandhu scheme for Telangana after seeing the plight of Dalits including attacks on them in North Indian states.

Published: 01st November 2023 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

File image of BRS supremo and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (EPS)

By PTI

SATTUPALLI: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has a "mad" policy of selling or privatising PSUs, including LIC, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao alleged on Wednesday.

Speaking at a poll rally here, Chief Minister Rao also said he designed the Dalit Bandhu scheme for Telangana after seeing the plight of Dalits including attacks on them in North Indian states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and also in PM Modi's home state Gujarat.

Exuding confidence that the BRS is going to win the November 30 Assembly polls, "come what may" Rao, also known as KCR, said if the Congress is voted to power, they will abolish welfare schemes.

Taking a swipe at AICC former president Rahul Gandhi, the Telangana Chief Minister said the Congress leader does not know about agriculture and just reads scripts written by someone else.

Hitting out at Modi and the central government, he alleged, "there is a mad policy of privatisation. Everything is being privatised. He is selling LIC also. Railways is also privatised. Airports are also privatised. In the same madness, they wanted to privatise the power sector also. But in Telangana we kept it under the government."

He further said the Modi-led government wanted to fix meters on the agriculture pumpsets and the BRS regime has not allowed it despite losing Rs 5,000 crore per annum.

On the Dalit Bandhu scheme, under which the state government gives Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to start any business, KCR said even now attacks are taking place against Dalits in some North India states and also Gujarat, which prompted the government to come out with the programme to provide a helping hand to SC people.

"Even now in North India, everyday there are attacks on Dalits. In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Prime Minister's home state Gujarat, attacks are going on against Dalits. Women are being raped. What is this plight? Are we a democratic country?" he asked.

He said some political parties used to treat Dalits as vote banks and have not done anything for them when they were in power.

As the constituency shares the border with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Rao said "If there is a double road (big road) it is Telangana, a single road (small road) it is Andhra."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
telangana elections KCR BRS K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp