Girl student hangs herself in school hostel in Telangana

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: A 17-year-old first-year Intermediate student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room of the Social Welfare Girls Residential School in Pedda Eklara village on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim, Dasari Vasudha, a native of Manepur village, had come back to the college after the Dasara holidays on Monday evening. Around 9.30 am on Tuesday, the students went for prayers but Vasudha stayed in her room saying she had a headache.

Later in the day, the hostel staff found her hanging from the ceiling. The school authorities alerted the police and informed her parents. After learning of the incident, Vasudha’s parents rushed to the school along with relatives and Manepur residents. They lodged an impromptu protest at the school campus and even tried to attack the principal and other staff members blaming them for the 17-year-old’s death.

The staffers and the principal tried to evade the angry mob by locking themselves in a secure room, but the protesters tried to break it down, leading to tension. However, the police finally managed to contain the situation and were able to shift the school authorities after a few hours. The body was subsequently taken to the Banswada government hospital for autopsy after a discussion with Vasudha’s parents, the police and school management.

Police said the protesters were threatening to set the locked room on fire using petrol, but the cops present at the spot managed to contain the agitation from spiralling. However, they vandalised the dormitory, they added. Banswada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jagannath Reddy and other officials reached the spot and deployed forces to control the situation. A case would be registered based on a complaint, the police said.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

