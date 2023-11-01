Issue additional ToR to Yadadri plant: NGT to MoEF

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to issue additional Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Yadadri power plant based on TS Genco’s request. The delay in giving the additional ToR is increasing the cost of the plant, the Genco contended. The NGT, while giving a month for issuing additional ToR, cautioned the MoEF&CC with severe punishment for the inaction of the ministry and its officials for further delay.

The commissioning of TS Genco’s 4,000 MW (5 X 800 MW) Yadadri Super Critical Thermal Power Station is getting delayed due to the delay in issuance of additional ToR as ordered by NGT (South Zone), Genco officials said.

TS Genco is executing the project only after the Environmental Clearance (EC) issued by the MoEF&CC with zero date on October 17, 2017, with a project cost of `34,500 crore. Meanwhile, the Conservation Action Trust, Mumbai, has challenged the EC granted by the ministry in NGT Chennai. The NGT (South Zone) has suspended the EC for nine months and directed the MoEF&CC to issue additional ToR if required.

TS Genco has complied with the directions of the NGT (South Zone) and has been pursuing the ministry to issue additional ToR as per orders.

An executive petition was filed by TS Genco against MoEF&CC for not complying with the directions of the NGT (South Zone). Despite complying with all the directions issued by the NGT (South Zone), there has been a delay in issuing additional ToR, it contended.

The officials contended that Telangana has a huge power requirement. TS Genco has approached the NGT (South Zone) to issue permission for commissioning the project since the MoEF&CC has been ‘deliberately delaying’ the issuance of additional ToR even after compliance with the conditions laid down by the NGT (South Zone) and also ignoring the recommendations of the Expert Appraisal Committee. The NGT (South Zone) disposed of the petition filed by TS Genco on Monday while directing the ministry to issue additional ToR within a month.

The NGT was also critical about the deliberate delay caused by the ministry and its officials as TS Genco is incurring huge public money for the construction of the Yadadri plant.

The delay by the MoEF&CC in clearing the project despite instructions by the NGT (South Zone) has put Genco at a huge loss by way of interest during construction and also the State purchasing power at a high cost to supply power predominantly to the farming sector, the officials contended before the NGT bench.

Additional Advocate General J Ramachander Rao, senior Advocate Y Rama Rao and Advocate Y Sankalp appeared on behalf of TS Genco before the NGT (South Zone).

