Remember dark days of Congress rule, vote for BRS: K Chandrasekhar Rao

NALGONDA: In a no-holds-barred attack, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao blamed the Congress for the state’s past backwardness. Addressing election meetings in Huzurnagar, Devarakonda, and Miryalaguda Assembly constituencies on Tuesday, he reminded the people of the power shortage and scarcity of water during Congress rule.

KCR alleged that the Congress deprived Telangana of its rightful share of Krishna river waters by relocating the Nagarjunasagar Project for the proposed Nandi Konda project and said that this was one of many “evil deeds” of the grand old party.

Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar

Rao addresses a public meeting at Miryalaguda

Cautioning the public against supporting the Congress, he said that doing so would hinder the state’s progress.

In Devarakonda, the chief minister spoke on specific issues related to irrigation projects, promising to expedite the Dindi lift irrigation project, which he alleged had been delayed due to legal challenges initiated by Congress leaders.

He assured the people that the BRS would complete the Dindi scheme and connect it to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. Asking the people to reflect on the transformation of Telangana since its formation, the chief minister compared it to the condition before statehood.

He also criticised the alleged comments by Congress leaders that farmers needed only three hours of power per day and that Rythu Bandhu was “a wasteful expenditure”.

At Huzurnagar, stating that he intended to continue leading the State, KCR urged the voters to make informed choices. “Discuss the history of political parties, their attitude, outlook and philosophy before casting your vote”, he urged the people.

Nagarjunasagar must have been built near Eleshwaram, says KCR

“Nagarjunasagar should have been built near Eleshwaram but the then Telangana Congress leaders did not object to the shifting of the project to some other place,” said KCR.

The BRS chief also reminded the gathering of the opposition to Telangana’s merger with Andhra Pradesh in 1956 and the sacrifices made during the struggle for statehood. “In 1956, people and students opposed the merger of Telangana with AP. Seven students were killed in police firing when there was a movement called ‘Idli Sambar Go Back’ in Hyderabad City College against the merger,” Rao recalled and appealed to the voters not to support Congress.

The chief minister highlighted the peaceful progress and development achieved in the state over the last decade, citing the absence of curfews and communal riots.

“In the past, farmers installed bore wells in Palakeedu, and Mella Cheruvu mandals as they were not getting water in tail-end areas. Is it not true the farmers spent nights in the fields for water? Telangana Congress leaders never fought for water to tail-end areas. Congress leaders never asked for electricity and they also didn’t fight.

In 2004, Congress agreed to give us Telangana, but its leaders ignored Telangana and got posts. After fighting for 14 years, I went on fast unto death and achieved statehood for Telangana. Not a single Telangana MLA resigned. They were afraid of quitting their posts. We are developing the state by forming Telangana,” he said.

CM TO PERFORM YAGAM FOR WIN

Hyderabad: Hoping to take oath as the chief minister for the third consecutive time, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will be performing ‘Sri Rajasyamala sahitha Aghorastra Mahayagam’ at his farmhouse in Erravalli from Wednesday. The three-day yagam will conclude on November 3, the day the ECI issues the poll notification. According to sources, as many as 250 priests will perform the yagam under the guidance of Sri Swaroopa-nandendra of Sri Sarada Peetham of Visakhapatnam. The main benefit of the Rajasyamala yagam is “vijaya prapati” (success in endeavours). The Aghorastra homam is performed for protection.

NAGAM JANARDHAN JOINS BRS

Former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy and former MLA P Vishnuvardhan Reddy joined the BRS fold. KCR expressed the party’s respect for both leaders and expressed confidence in the pink party sweeping all the 14 constituencies in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district in the coming elections with the addition of Nagam into its ranks. Several other leaders from Karimnagar joined the BRS in the presence of KCR.

