Revanth, who couldn’t win in Kodangal, wants to take on CM in Kamareddy: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Describing TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy as a Telangana traitor, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday took a dig at the former for deciding to take on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kamareddy segment in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a meeting of party workers, he said: “Oka cinema lo chusaa.. tega balisina kodi chicken shop mundu ku poyi todagottindata (a stout rooster stood in front of a chicken shop and slapped her thigh). How can someone who could not win in Kodangal contest from Kamareddy? People are ready to teach a lesson to Revanth if he contests from here.”

“Telangana drohi... address leni vaadu. If at all there was public support to some extent it was for former minister Shabbir Ali. But, Shabbir too was running away from Kamareddy. What Revanth would do here,” he wondered.

Rama Rao said that it was sitting MLA Gampa Govardhan who requested KCR to contest from Kamareddy so that more development can take place in the segment. “KCR has a reason to contest from Kamareddy and the people are aware of the separate Telangana movement,” he added.

Stating that Kamareddy and other neighbouring towns like Sircilla and Medak would be developed once KCR wins from the segment, Rama Rao asked people not to sell their lands. “Do not sell your lands. After KCR wins, land prices will go up by 20 times here,” he said.

Rama Rao also gave assurance to owners of assigned lands. “All the assigned land owners would get rights to sell their lands if the BRS is voted to power again,” he added.

Urging the BRS activists to work hard and ensure that KCR wins with a record majority, he said: “In Kamareddy town alone KCR should get at least a 40,000 majority.”

KCR to file papers on Nov 9

The BRS working president said that KCR would file his nomination papers on November 9 and later address a massive public meeting.

He also declared that the proposed Kamareddy master plan has been shelved and the old plan would be implemented now. Rama Rao also recalled that KCR’s parents migrated to the Siddipet area from Konapur village in Domakonda mandal of the district and how they gave up their lands for irrigation projects.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao said that Kamareddy Municipal vice-chairman Gaddam Indupriya’s husband G Chandrasekhar Reddy misbehaved with a party leader during a meeting two days ago and that’s why he was suspended from the party to maintain discipline in the party.

“They have joined the Congress now. We do not have any objection. The party will not tolerate any indiscipline,” he said.

‘KISHAN HAS NO RIGHT TO TALK ABOUT EMPLOYMENT’

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday slammed BJP State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for levelling accusations against the State government over filling vacancies in the government sector. In a statement here, Rama Rao said that Kishan Reddy had no right to talk about employment. The unemployability rate in the country was the highest ever in the country under Narendra Modi’s rule, Rama Rao said. “The Modi government failed to provide two crore jobs every year as assured. In contrast, the State government filled up 1.6 lakh jobs and going to fill up another 70,000 jobs soon.”

