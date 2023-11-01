Home States Telangana

Security upped for BRS MLAs, candidates

Published: 01st November 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of Monday’s attack on Medak MP and BRS candidate for the Dubbaka Assembly seat Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, the state police have decided to enhance security for all sitting BRS MLAs, MPs and candidates. 

In a circular, the additional director general of police, and intelligence, directed all commissioners and SPs to enhance security for BRS legislators and candidates for the duration of the election campaign. 

The Additional DG directed the commissioners and SPs to elevate security from 2+2 to 4+4, and from 3+3 to 4+4 for all BRS candidates, including sitting MLAs and MPs. 

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and Dubbaka candidate M Raghunandan Rao demanded the police department increase security for all candidates. The BJP MLA said that the police department has not considered his request for increased security. 

Pointing out that Section 30 in the Representation of the People Act mandates security for all candidates, Raghunandan Rao said that if this is not done, he would lodge a complaint with the ECI.

