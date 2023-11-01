‘TDP chief bound to return to jail’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday made light of the celebrations by the TDP after the high court granted interim bail to party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case.

Addressing the media at the party office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Sajjala pointed out that the court was yet to go into the merits of the case and that bail was granted only on health grounds. “The court has granted conditional bail to facilitate Naidu’s eye surgery. He has to surrender before the court after four weeks.

Is Naidu a patient or a warrior that the TDP party leaders and cadre are celebrating his release? The celebrations are needless as Naidu’s innocence in the case is yet to be proven in the court,’’ he asserted. Sajjala also found fault with the TDP going with the slogan ‘Nijam Gelichindi’ (truth has prevailed).

‘CM Jagan never managed systems’

“The TDP leaders are not talking about the merits of the case. How can the TDP say that truth has prevailed with Naidu getting interim bail even before the probe into the case comes to a logical conclusion?” Sajjala questioned.

He accused the TDP of launching false propaganda by making unnecessary hue and cry about the 70-year-old’s health. “How can Naidu’s family claim a skin ailment is life-threatening? Naidu came up with an excuse of cataract surgery instead of trying for a regular bail,” he stated.

Sajjala sought to know whether the former CM made a fake agreement with Siemens and if the TDP government had released 10 per cent of rs 370 crore even before the company had invested 90 per cent of its share of Rs 3,000 crore for setting up skill development centres across the State.

He questioned whether the funds were diverted to shell companies and reached Naidu through his assistant Pendayala Srinivas.

“Is it not a fact that the truth would be revealed if Srinivas was questioned in the case?’’ Sajjala wondered.

Refuting the allegations of the Opposition that YSRC was managing all the institutions, the party general secretary said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was never involved in such actions.

