Teacher attacks Gangula’s campaign vehicle in Telangana, booked 

According to the complaint,  Jagathi used filthy language against the minister while hitting repeatedly on the LED screen with his footwear

Published: 01st November 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Police on Tuesday booked a case against Sriramoju Jagadeeshwara Chary alias Jagathi, who works as an English teacher in a government school for attacking a campaign vehicle of Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar at Gopalpur village.

Police said Jagathi took off his footwear and started hitting the LED screen on the campaign vehicle late on Monday. 

Based on a complaint given by a farmer, Are Srikanth, the Karimnagar (Rural) police registered a case under Sections 290, 290 B and 504 of the IPC.

According to the complaint,  Jagathi used filthy language against the minister while hitting repeatedly on the LED screen with his footwear. A video clip of the incident captured on his mobile phone by a villager showed the teacher ignoring the requests of locals to refrain from public nuisance.

ACP Karimnagar (Rural) T Karunakar Rao said the teacher was in an inebriated state when he attacked the minister’s campaign vehicle.   

