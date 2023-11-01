Telangana model is an epitome of equitable development, says Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha explained the ‘Telangana Model’ of development at Oxford University. In a discourse at Oxford University on Tuesday, Kavitha delved into the paradigm of ‘Exploring Inclusive Development: The Telangana Model’, sharing the transformative narrative of Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Telangana model was an epitome of balanced development, meticulously intertwining infrastructure advancement with welfare augmentation, she said.

Kavitha extended an invitation to the academic community at Oxford for a collaborative examination of the Telangana model, fostering a conduit for insightful dialogue and mutual learning. The session resonated with a call for global cognizance towards the Model as a blueprint of transformative governance.

“In the inevitable rise of our motherland India, of our Bharat Mata, I am confident that under the leadership of true statesmen like KCR, who is the architect of Telangana, we will create a future most prosperous for all our fellow citizens,” Kavitha said.

The MLC revealed the chronicle of Telangana’s rise from a state with a stark backdrop of distress to a beacon of equitable growth and innovation.

The underpinning ethos of the model pivots around harnessing natural resources, fostering a culture of free enterprise, and ensuring an equitable distribution of wealth, embodying a blend of economic pragmatism and empathetic governance. Her address shed light on the projects and policy initiatives that catapulted Telangana onto the trajectory of substantial growth.

Among these, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Mission Bhagiratha and investment in power sector stood as sterling exemplars of the state’s commitment to infrastructural development, she said. “From a negative growth rate in 2014-15 to a consistent upward trajectory, the agriculture sector grew by 15.7% in 2022-23,” she said, underscoring the government’s unwavering support to farmers at every juncture.

On the welfare front, schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and Dalit Bandhu have underscored the government’s resolve towards augmenting the rural economy and uplifting the living standards of all societal segments. Telangana’s holistic approach towards agricultural revival, industrial facilitation through initiatives like TS-iPass, and a robust focus on innovation were also highlighted by Kavitha. She highlighted the state’s focused approach towards equitable wealth distribution and social welfare. “Telangana ranks first amongst all states in terms of equitable income distribution. Our Gini coefficient is at 0.10, on par with Nordic nations,” she pointed out, showcasing the state’s commitment to minimising economic disparities.

