Telangana: Surampalli remains tense a day after knife attack on Medak MP

SANGAREDDY: Tension continued to prevail at Surampalli in Daulatabad mandal on Tuesday, a day after Medak MP and BRS candidate in the Dubbaka Assembly segment K Prabhakar Reddy was attacked with a knife while he was campaigning in the village.

Assailant Gaddam Raju of Pedda Chepyala village in Mirdoddi mandal is the main accused in the case. Prabhakar Reddy, who was seriously injured in the incident, is currently undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad.

The BRS leaders and activists, meanwhile, continued with their protests condemning the attempt to murder their leader.

Immediately after the attack, incidents like burning the effigy of Dubbaka sitting MLA and BJP candidate in the upcoming elections M Raghunandan Rao and attacking BJP social media in-charge P Naveen took place.

As the BRS leaders called for Dubbaka bandh, the local police beefed up security to prevent any untoward incidents.

The RTC officials have restricted the bus services as a precautionary measure. Business and commercial establishments in the mandal headquarters have been completely closed and no untoward incidents were reported during the bandh.

The BRS leaders staged a protest in the town. Meanwhile, it is learnt that key accused Raju, who was beaten up by BRS activists on Monday, is undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Police have already seized the phone of the accused and are investigating if he was in contact with other people before attacking Prabhakar Reddy.

SARPANCH FILES CASE AGAINST THREE PERSONS

Sangareddy: Surampalli sarpanch Ayyagari Narsimlu filed a police case against key accused G Raju and two others in a case related to a knife attack on Medak MP and BRS candidate in Dubbaka Assembly segment K Prabhakar Reddy on Tuesday. It may be mentioned here that immediately after the attack on the MP, BRS activists beat assailant Raju black and blue, and handed him over to the police. However, sarpanch Narsimlu in his complaint stated that two others were also involved in the incident. Thogita Circle Inspector Kamalakar said that as soon as the complaint was received, an attempt to murder case was registered against Raju and two others. “Investigation is going on and we are trying to ascertain the identity of two others who were with Raju,” he said.

