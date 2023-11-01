Home States Telangana

Those who blocked development have no right to seek votes: T Harish Rao

Condemning the knife attack on BRS MP K Prabhakar Reddy, Harish said: “Now it is our responsibility to ensure that Prabhakar Reddy wins the Dubbaka seat in the Assembly elections with a majority.”

Published: 01st November 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance minister T Harish Rao. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Taking an indirect dig at the opposition parties, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that those who blocked development in Siddipet have no right to seek votes in the constituency.

While addressing a meeting of BRS workers in Siddipet, he urged the ruling party cadre to propagate the development works that are being carried out by the State government as well as various welfare schemes being implemented in the State among the people while campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Referring to the welfare schemes, which he wanted to be highlighted during the BRS poll campaigning, he said: “The Congress promised to provide Rs 15,000 assistance to farmers under Rythu Bharosa but KCR announced that the Ryuthu Bandhu amount will be enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 per acre per year. We need to explain these schemes and benefits to the people.” 

On the 24x7 power supply issues, he said: “Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, while campaigning for the Congress in Hyderabad, said that the government in the neighbouring State was supplying power for only five hours per day to the farmers. Whereas, the farmers of Telangana are being provided round-the-clock power supply.”

Condemning the knife attack on BRS MP K Prabhakar Reddy, Harish said: “Now it is our responsibility to ensure that Prabhakar Reddy wins the Dubbaka seat in the Assembly elections with a majority.”

