We too received Apple threat notifications, say Telangana politicos

Revanth Reddy, who on Monday levelled allegations that attempts were being made to hack and tap his phone, shared a screengrab of the notification sent by Apple to substantiate his claim. 

Published: 01st November 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaders of at least three political parties claimed that their phones were also hacked and shared the screenshots of Apple threat notifications they received on social media platforms on Tuesday.

Among the prominent leaders who shared the screenshots of Apple threat notification were BRS working president KT Rama Rao, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Taking to X platform, Rama Rao said: “Received a message from Apple that state-sponsored attackers are targeting my phone. It’s of course not at all a surprise as we know BJP can stoop to any lows to attack the opposition leaders (sic).”

Revanth posted on X: “Fighting for people, for justice and to ensure their rights is our sole priority in Congress. We have been fighting for the people of Telangana without compromise. The illegal hacking of our phones using spyware is a breach of privacy, human dignity and political rights. But nothing will deter us. We will fight for Telangana and its people till our last breath (sic)”. 

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X platform: “Received an Apple Threat Notification last night that attackers may be targeting my phone. Khuub parda hai ki chilman se lage baithe haiñ saaf chhupte bhi nahiñ samne aate bhi nahin (sic).” 

