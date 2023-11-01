Withdraw comments against engineer-in-chief: Officials to Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations made by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy against engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar, the Telangana Irrigation officials on Tuesday demanded that the PCC chief should withdraw his comments.

In a joint statement, Hyderabad Engineers Association, Telangana Irrigation Graduate Engineers Association and Association of Telangana Assistant Executive Engineers expressed their displeasure over Revanth Reddy’s comments that Muralidhar should be whipped and jailed. The engineers are of the opinion that Revanth Reddy should have considered the vast experience of Muralidhar or at least should have respected the age of the ENC.

The engineers said that so many persons were issuing statements that with the sinking of piers of Medigadda barrage, lakhs of crores of money spent on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was wasted. “The primary information suggests that the sand under the piers was washed away, which resulted in the sinking of the piers.

The engineering team was working under the leadership of Muralidhar to take up restoration works of the damaged piers with the suggestions of National Dam Safety Authority. The project design was prepared as per the IS Codes and as per the Bureau of Indian Standards. The rafts and cutoff walls of the Kaleshwaram barrages were prepared as per the IS Codes.

The manuals released by the Central government were followed in the construction,” the engineers explained. They felt that the entire Telangana society should stand in support of the engineers and cooperate for the restoration works. But, unfortunately, the PCC chief made adverse remarks, the engineers felt. Even if the restoration works started on Medigadda barrage, there would be no problem in releasing water to Yasangi crops, the engineers said.

They alleged that politicians were making adverse comments against irrigation officials and were demoralising government staff. Engineers B Gopala Krishna Rao, N Sreedhar and others said.

