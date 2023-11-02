CID’s plea for more conditions on Chandrababu Naidu reserved to Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in the supplementary petition filed by APCID seeking the imposition of more conditions on Naidu, who was released on interim bail, to Friday. Hearing both sides of the arguments in the petition, which concluded on Wednesday, Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao reserved the verdict.

The state investigation department on Tuesday, hours after the court granted interim bail to TDP chief, filed an urgent supplementary petition seeking directions to Naidu not to speak to the media, participate in political activities and address rallies while he was out on interim bail. The court had passed an interim order restraining Naidu from taking part in political rallies or giving interviews till the verdict in the case is pronounced.

When the supplementary petition of CID came for hearing before Justice Mallikarjuna Rao on Wednesday, an additional advocate general appearing for APCID argued that Naidu had violated the conditions imposed by the court by taking out a rally and addressing the media and also submitted a pen drive containing the visuals of Naidu’s speech after coming out of prison.

He stressed the need for allowing two DSP-ranked officials to monitor the moment and whereabouts of Naidu and submit the details to the court. He further said the court should direct Naid to be confined to medical treatment activities only.

In response, the judge observed that the government has an intelligence department that provides up-to-date information on Naidu’s whereabouts and questioned the need for directions to allow officials to gateher information. Further, he pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu is under Z+ category security.

Naidu’s counsel Dammalapati Srinivas said that the conditions for giving bail are only to protect the investigation procedure, but the conditions being sought by CID to be imposed on the TDP chief borders on violation of the fundamental rights of Naidu. He cited a Supreme Court order that fundamental rights are also applicable to a convicted person. He also cited orders issued by the High Court allowing those in jail to speak to media persons.

He said already court has ordered him not to speak about anything pertaining to the case and not to participate in political rallies. CID’s demand for more conditions indicates different reasons, he argued. Stating that CID is at liberty to approach the court in case of any violation of the court orders, Dammalapati Srinivas said Naidu on being released from jail did not participate in any political rally. He said people standing on both sides of the road to greet their leader is not considered a political rally. CID’s petition should be dismissed, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in the supplementary petition filed by APCID seeking the imposition of more conditions on Naidu, who was released on interim bail, to Friday. Hearing both sides of the arguments in the petition, which concluded on Wednesday, Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao reserved the verdict. The state investigation department on Tuesday, hours after the court granted interim bail to TDP chief, filed an urgent supplementary petition seeking directions to Naidu not to speak to the media, participate in political activities and address rallies while he was out on interim bail. The court had passed an interim order restraining Naidu from taking part in political rallies or giving interviews till the verdict in the case is pronounced. When the supplementary petition of CID came for hearing before Justice Mallikarjuna Rao on Wednesday, an additional advocate general appearing for APCID argued that Naidu had violated the conditions imposed by the court by taking out a rally and addressing the media and also submitted a pen drive containing the visuals of Naidu’s speech after coming out of prison.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He stressed the need for allowing two DSP-ranked officials to monitor the moment and whereabouts of Naidu and submit the details to the court. He further said the court should direct Naid to be confined to medical treatment activities only. In response, the judge observed that the government has an intelligence department that provides up-to-date information on Naidu’s whereabouts and questioned the need for directions to allow officials to gateher information. Further, he pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu is under Z+ category security. Naidu’s counsel Dammalapati Srinivas said that the conditions for giving bail are only to protect the investigation procedure, but the conditions being sought by CID to be imposed on the TDP chief borders on violation of the fundamental rights of Naidu. He cited a Supreme Court order that fundamental rights are also applicable to a convicted person. He also cited orders issued by the High Court allowing those in jail to speak to media persons. He said already court has ordered him not to speak about anything pertaining to the case and not to participate in political rallies. CID’s demand for more conditions indicates different reasons, he argued. Stating that CID is at liberty to approach the court in case of any violation of the court orders, Dammalapati Srinivas said Naidu on being released from jail did not participate in any political rally. He said people standing on both sides of the road to greet their leader is not considered a political rally. CID’s petition should be dismissed, he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp