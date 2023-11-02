Election Commission of India team in Hyderabad to ascertain poll arrangements

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to fine-tune and ascertain the fool-proof arrangements made so far for the upcoming elections, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma, Nitesh Kumar Vyas and Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar arrived from New Delhi in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The central team was apprised of the arrangements made so far, by Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj, and Additional CEO Lokesh Kumar through presentations and briefed them on the developments to date.

With regards to freebies, the ECI team directed the CEO and his subordinates to add the cost of it to the account of the concerned candidate, after the approval of nominations. On seizures, they advised State government officials to go lenient if the case is genuine and if convinced by the evidence. But at the same time, they asked them to conduct an inquiry if a seizure is made under Section 102 of the CrPC.

With respect to seizure of liquor and narcotics, the officials instructed the enforcement agencies and state departments to figure out the transportation routes in a novel way instead of relying on traditional methods. After learning that an integrated control room has already been set up for monitoring flying squads, static surveillance teams, managing complaints and queries raised on the number 1950 and C-Vigil app, they expressed satisfaction.

The central team was keen on finding out the time of clearance regarding the pending applications of voter lists and the status of printing and distribution of EPIC cards. Dharmendra Sharma inquired about the status of setting up cameras at key polling stations. While appreciating the arrangements made for the media persons regarding coverage of news, he directed the officials to issue prescribed forms for postal ballot for senior citizens and PwD voters who wish to vote from home, much in advance.

