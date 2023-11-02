Ex-Karimnagar collector’s laptop, bag stolen from camp office

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: An unidentified person stole the transferred Karimnagar district collector’s Dell laptop, digital key, a pen drive, a brown coloured bag and several passport-size photos on October 30 between 12.10 am and 12.35 am at his camp office. The incident, which was recorded on CCTV cameras, came to light after the officer on special duty (OSD) filed a complaint at the One Town police station on Wednesday.

The collector, G Gopi, was transferred to Hyderabad to report to the General Administration Department, following the Election Commission of India’s directives.

He had packed his certificates and his laptop. However, upon checking his belongings on the morning of October 30, Gopi found they were missing.

Officials are yet to identify how the thief managed to gain access to the camp office, located adjacent to the Karimnagar police commissioner. Typically, security guards are stationed at the main entrance to the entry points.

