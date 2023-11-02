Home States Telangana

I-T Department raids premises linked to Maheswaram Congress candidate and Badangapet Mayor

Sources say the agency is acting on the basis of reports that the Badangapet Mayor has stockpiled huge cash for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. 

Published: 02nd November 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax officials carried out searches in the residence and offices linked to Maheswaram Assembly Congress candidate Kicchenagari Laxma Reddy alias KLRs in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The agency has also been conducting raids at the residences of Badangapet Municipal Corporation Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy and her aides since 5 am on Thursday. 

Sources say the agency is acting on the basis of reports that the Badangapet Mayor has stockpiled huge cash for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. 

The mayor was in Tirumala, while her daughter was present at home when I-T officials began searching her residence. The agency officials seized the mobile phone of Parijata's daughter, say sources.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Kicchenagari Laxma Reddy Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp