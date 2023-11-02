I-T Department raids premises linked to Maheswaram Congress candidate and Badangapet Mayor

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax officials carried out searches in the residence and offices linked to Maheswaram Assembly Congress candidate Kicchenagari Laxma Reddy alias KLRs in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The agency has also been conducting raids at the residences of Badangapet Municipal Corporation Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy and her aides since 5 am on Thursday.

Sources say the agency is acting on the basis of reports that the Badangapet Mayor has stockpiled huge cash for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The mayor was in Tirumala, while her daughter was present at home when I-T officials began searching her residence. The agency officials seized the mobile phone of Parijata's daughter, say sources.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Income Tax officials carried out searches in the residence and offices linked to Maheswaram Assembly Congress candidate Kicchenagari Laxma Reddy alias KLRs in Hyderabad on Thursday. The agency has also been conducting raids at the residences of Badangapet Municipal Corporation Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy and her aides since 5 am on Thursday. Sources say the agency is acting on the basis of reports that the Badangapet Mayor has stockpiled huge cash for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The mayor was in Tirumala, while her daughter was present at home when I-T officials began searching her residence. The agency officials seized the mobile phone of Parijata's daughter, say sources. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp