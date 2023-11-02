KCR begins three-day Rajasyamala Yagam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of elections, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao started a three-day ‘Rajasyamala Sahitha Subrahmanya Yagam’ at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Wednesday. The yagam is being performed under the supervision of Visakaha Sri Sarada Peetham pontiff Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swami. Around 170 Ritviks from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are conducting the yagam.

Explaining the importance of Rajasyamala Yagam, Swaroopanandendra Saraswati said: “The Goddess Rajasyamala will bless kings and common people. People of the entire State will receive the benefits of this yagam.”He said that because of Rajasyamala Yagam performed earlier by KCR, the entire State has become prosperous. “KCR is the only chief minister who understands the Hindu philosophy,” he added.

During the yagam, Rajasyamala was decorated like Goddess Vana Durga. Meanwhile, the chief minister also performed Sata Chandi Yagam at his farmhouse on Wednesday. As part of this, Aghorastra homam, recitation of four Vedas, worshipping of cow and other pujas were performed.

