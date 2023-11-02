No one can stop BRS victory march: K Chandrasekhar Rao

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Expressing confidence in the BRS retaining power in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said: “No one can stop the BRS from winning the elections.” Addressing an election meeting in Sathupalli, the BRS supremo continued his tirade against the Congress and also criticized the Narendra Modi-led Union government for its suggestion to fix meters to agriculture motors.

Addressing two meetings in Sathupalli and Yellandu in the erstwhile Khammam district, which borders Andhra Pradesh, Rao drew a comparison between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with regard to development taking place in the two States.

“When you are travelling from Sathupalli to Andhra Pradesh, if you are on a double road it means you are in Telangana. If you are on a single road, you are in AP.”He also recalled how the then AP Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy said that if Telangana was carved out there would be power problems in the new State. “But there are no power problems in Telangana. Those (AP leaders) who cursed us are in darkness now,” he said.

Rao cautioned people not to consider caste and other factors before exercising their franchise. “You have to look at the party which is committed to developing the State,” Rao said.“Who introduced schemes like Dalit Bandhu in the country?” Rao asked the gathering, adding that Dalit Bandhu was also implemented in Chintakani mandal in Madhira Assembly segment, which is represented by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.“We are implementing the schemes in all the segments without playing any politics,”he said and added that attacks on Dalits are a common phenomenon in northern states but a rarity in Telangana.

‘Polls a battle between parties, not individuals’

Stating that the upcoming elections was not a fight between individuals but a battle between parties, Rao wanted the people to select the right party. “Elections are not meant for distributing wall clocks, money and others. Do you want a wall clock or self-respect?” Rao asked the people.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was privatising everything like LIC, Railways, airports, power and others. The Telangana government, on the other hand, constructed Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants on its own without giving any scope for private players, he said.

The BRS chief said that the BJP government at the Centre placed a condition of fixing meters to agriculture motors to permit Telangana to increase its financial resources with additional borrowings of Rs 5,000 crore per year. “I said no to it and protected our farmers and suffered Rs 25,000 crore loss in last five years,” he said.

At the Yellandu meeting, he urged the voters to select the right party and said: “While buying vegetables, we take a lot of precautions. We won’t buy the rotten vegetables. Similarly, when you vote, you should support a party that is committed to developing the State.”He also said that the BRS, if it retains power, would create two more mandals in Yellandu.

