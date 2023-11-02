Polls a war between Delhi doras & people of Telangana: KT Rama Rao

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: BRS working president KT Rama Rao described the upcoming Assembly elections as a battle between ‘Delhi doras’ (feudal overlords) and the people of Telangana. Addressing meetings of BRS workers in Bhiknoor and Domakonda mandals in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency limits on Wednesday, he said KCR was contesting from the seat to fulfil the dreams of local farmers and urged the people to defeat the Congress and BJP.

“It is up to the people to decide whether they want BJP’s chocolates or BRS biryani,” he said while appealing to the people to make Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s election rally, to be held in Kamareddy on November 9, a grand success.

“The turnout and success of KCR’s rally should create fear among those who want to contest against the CM in Kamareddy,” he said. The BRS chief is expected to file his nomination papers for the Kamareddy segment on the same day.

“People of Telangana know how to defeat the Congress and BJP. You should ensure that the Congress and BJP candidates not only lose the elections but also their deposits,” he said. Stating that the people now want to see KCR both in the State and at the Centre, Rama Rao said: “People want KCR’s leadership. They want him to take oath as the CM for a record third time.”

Specifically targeting the Congress, Rama Rao said, “From the beginning, the Congress has been doing injustice to Telangana. India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru merged TS into AP. Later, Indira Gandhi suppressed the Telangana movement. Sonia Gandhi became ‘bali devata’ and decided to sacrifice several people.”

Alleging that the Congress delayed the formation of TS since 2004, he said, “If the Congress had love for the State and its people, why did it not implement any welfare schemes and development programmes during its 58-year rule,” he asked.

Referring to the electoral battle in Kamareddy, he said: “Gampa Govardhan defeated Congress leader Md Shabbir Ali several times in the past. Now, defeating (TPCC chief) Revanth Reddy is a small issue. We will put Revanth under a gumpa (basket).”“When we have an able leader like KCR, why do we require leaders like Rahul, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Modi,’’ the BRS working president asked the crowd.

Visit KLIS, learn about devpt: KTR to Rahul

BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit KLIS and learn something about development. "Rahul Gandhi, visit the Kaleshwaram project and learn something. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao constructed the biggest lift irrigation scheme, which provides water to 1 lakh acres and supplies drinking water to Hyderabad," he said

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KAMAREDDY: BRS working president KT Rama Rao described the upcoming Assembly elections as a battle between ‘Delhi doras’ (feudal overlords) and the people of Telangana. Addressing meetings of BRS workers in Bhiknoor and Domakonda mandals in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency limits on Wednesday, he said KCR was contesting from the seat to fulfil the dreams of local farmers and urged the people to defeat the Congress and BJP. “It is up to the people to decide whether they want BJP’s chocolates or BRS biryani,” he said while appealing to the people to make Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s election rally, to be held in Kamareddy on November 9, a grand success. “The turnout and success of KCR’s rally should create fear among those who want to contest against the CM in Kamareddy,” he said. The BRS chief is expected to file his nomination papers for the Kamareddy segment on the same day.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “People of Telangana know how to defeat the Congress and BJP. You should ensure that the Congress and BJP candidates not only lose the elections but also their deposits,” he said. Stating that the people now want to see KCR both in the State and at the Centre, Rama Rao said: “People want KCR’s leadership. They want him to take oath as the CM for a record third time.” Specifically targeting the Congress, Rama Rao said, “From the beginning, the Congress has been doing injustice to Telangana. India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru merged TS into AP. Later, Indira Gandhi suppressed the Telangana movement. Sonia Gandhi became ‘bali devata’ and decided to sacrifice several people.” Alleging that the Congress delayed the formation of TS since 2004, he said, “If the Congress had love for the State and its people, why did it not implement any welfare schemes and development programmes during its 58-year rule,” he asked. Referring to the electoral battle in Kamareddy, he said: “Gampa Govardhan defeated Congress leader Md Shabbir Ali several times in the past. Now, defeating (TPCC chief) Revanth Reddy is a small issue. We will put Revanth under a gumpa (basket).”“When we have an able leader like KCR, why do we require leaders like Rahul, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Modi,’’ the BRS working president asked the crowd. Visit KLIS, learn about devpt: KTR to Rahul BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit KLIS and learn something about development. "Rahul Gandhi, visit the Kaleshwaram project and learn something. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao constructed the biggest lift irrigation scheme, which provides water to 1 lakh acres and supplies drinking water to Hyderabad," he said Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp