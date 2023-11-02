Telangana: Accused in MP attack case acted on his own, says police chief

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Commissioner of Police (CP) N Swetha on Wednesday said that Gaddam Raju, the accused in the attempt-to-murder case of Dubbaka candidate for BRS and Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy, had orchestrated the act to gain attention and create a sensation. “The accused wasn’t working with anybody. Raju alone committed the murder attempt,” she said.

Speaking to the media here, she stated that he had purchased the knife a week earlier intending to attack Prabhakar Reddy. Additionally, he used to claim to be a journalist and would blackmail several people for money, she added. Raju executed the attack during the MP’s visit to Surampalli village on October 30, the CP said. He was presented before a Siddipet court on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

During the questioning by Thoguta Circle Inspector Kamalakar, Raju admitted that he assaulted the MP to garner public attention. She emphasised that the investigation is ongoing. The preliminary investigation suggests that Raju acted alone in this matter, Swetha said.

The MP had sustained four stab injuries in his stomach and was initially rushed to the Gajwel Government Hospital and later to the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors performed surgery following which he was out of danger.

