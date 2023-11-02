Telangana High Court directs Osmania University not to insist on penalty fee for backlog papers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has directed the Registrar of Osmania University not to insist on penalty fees for students who will be attempting to clear backlog papers. Justice Nanda issued the order after hearing a petition filed by K Pramod, a student, challenging the notification issued by the university on December 5, 2022.

The notification in question imposed a penalty fee of Rs 10,000 per paper on students from 2017–18 academic year. The petitioner sought direction from the court, arguing that the penalty fee was arbitrary, unjust and in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Justice Nanda’s ruling acknowledges the fundamental importance of education, highlighting its role in shaping the future of both individual students and society as a whole. Citing various judgments delivered by the Supreme Court and considering all pertinent aspects, the court directed the OU Registrar to reevaluate the case of the petitioner.

The court directed the university to allow the petitioner to pay the regular exam fee for each backlog subject without insisting on the penalty fee of Rs 10,000. The registrar is required to consider this matter within one week from the date of receipt of the court’s order and communicate the decision to the petitioner.

Furthermore, Justice Nanda also called for the university to reconsider its decision regarding the imposition of penalty fees as per the University Standing Committee of Academic Senate, based on a letter dated November 14, 2022. This reevaluation is to be conducted in accordance with the observations of the Supreme Court within a period of four weeks from the date of receiving a copy of the court’s order, with the resulting decision duly communicated to the petitioner.

