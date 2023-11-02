Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court directs Osmania University not to insist on penalty fee for backlog papers

The petitioner sought direction from the court, arguing that the penalty fee was arbitrary, unjust and in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Published: 02nd November 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania University

Representational image of Osmania University. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has directed the Registrar of Osmania University not to insist on penalty fees for students who will be attempting to clear backlog papers. Justice Nanda issued the order after hearing a petition filed by K Pramod, a student, challenging the notification issued by the university on December 5, 2022.

The notification in question imposed a penalty fee of Rs 10,000 per paper on students from 2017–18 academic year. The petitioner sought direction from the court, arguing that the penalty fee was arbitrary, unjust and in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Justice Nanda’s ruling acknowledges the fundamental importance of education, highlighting its role in shaping the future of both individual students and society as a whole. Citing various judgments delivered by the Supreme Court and considering all pertinent aspects, the court directed the OU Registrar to reevaluate the case of the petitioner.

The court directed the university to allow the petitioner to pay the regular exam fee for each backlog subject without insisting on the penalty fee of Rs 10,000. The registrar is required to consider this matter within one week from the date of receipt of the court’s order and communicate the decision to the petitioner.

Furthermore, Justice Nanda also called for the university to reconsider its decision regarding the imposition of penalty fees as per the University Standing Committee of Academic Senate, based on a letter dated November 14, 2022. This reevaluation is to be conducted in accordance with the observations of the Supreme Court within a period of four weeks from the date of receiving a copy of the court’s order, with the resulting decision duly communicated to the petitioner.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmania University Penalty Late fee backlog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp