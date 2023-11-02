Why don’t you seek probe into note-for-vote, BJP asks Rahul

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:BJP’s national spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha member Syed Zafar Islam asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if he would seek an investigation into the note-for-vote scam in which TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was involved. He also wanted to know as to why BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is maintaining silence over this issue.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP State office here on Wednesday, Islam said that the BRS and Congress level corruption charges against each other to deceive the people though the two parties have a secret agreement to work together. He alleged that the Congress had “supplied” its MLAs to the BRS in 2014 and 2018. He also recalled that KCR was part of Manmohan Singh’s UPA government.

“The Congress is using the BRS as its sleeper cell to perpetrate corruption. KCR used to say that he would order an investigation into the corruption that occurred during the Congress regime. But, he failed to do it in nine years,” he said.

