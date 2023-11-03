Home States Telangana

14 BCs, 11 Reddys, five SCs feature in BJP’s third list

The third list has left several ticket aspirants from the Hyderabad region, such as Geetha Murthy, Banda Karthika, and others, puzzled by their omission.

Published: 03rd November 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes. (File photo | PTI)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP released its third list of candidates with 35 names for the forthcoming elections, on Thursday, following the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting headed by BJP national president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1. With this announcement, the BJP has now declared candidates for 88 out of the 119 Assembly constituencies.

The third list of candidates has 14 nominees from the Backward Classes (BC), 11 from the Reddy community, five from Scheduled Castes (SCs), three from Scheduled Tribes (STs), and one each from the Brahmin and Velama communities. In total, the party has allotted 32 seats to BCs, 24 to Reddy candidates, 13 to SCs, nine to STs and one each to Kamma, Brahmin, and Velama candidates till now.

State unit president G Kishan Reddy and BJP national OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman are yet to feature in the list of candidates. However, the BJP has now named the candidates for Amberpet and Musheerabad, from where they used to contest traditionally.

The third list includes many prominent leaders, including former MLA NVSS Prabhakar from Uppal, former ministers Marri Shashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar, Krishna Yadav from Amberpet, Chittaranjan Das from Jadcherla and P Babu Mohan from Andole, apart from KS Ratnam from Chevella.

Notably, Babu Mohan, who had earlier expressed his disinterest in contesting the election and expressed his displeasure over developments in the party, was still included in the list. However, the BJP has deliberately withheld nominations for certain seats that were demanded by the Jana Sena Party (JSP) as part of the pre-poll alliance. These seats, including Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Nampally, Secunderabad Cantonment and Malkajgiri, have been kept in abeyance to facilitate ongoing negotiations.

The third list has left several ticket aspirants from the Hyderabad region, such as Geetha Murthy, Banda Karthika, and others, puzzled by their omission. Notable exclusions from the list also include Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s daughter, Vijaya, and former minister Mukesh Goud’s son, Vikram Goud.

Notably, despite expectations of greater representation, there is a dearth of women candidates.  While five women — Virapaneni Padma from Jubilee Hills, Akula Vijaya from Sanathnagar, Bandaru Vijaya from Musheerabad, and Geetha Murthy from the Amberpet segment — were anticipated to secure tickets in various segments under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, none were nominated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPAssembly elections CEC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp