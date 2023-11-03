Atmosphere peaceful for holding polls: DGP to CEC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners AC Pandey and Arun Goel held a video conference with the chief secretaries and DGPs of five poll-bound states: Telangana, Mizoram, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari briefed the ECI officials about the poll preparedness and the law and order situation in the State. She said that several rounds of inter-state meetings with the bordering states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra have been held both with the respective chief secretaries, DGPs and as well as senior officials and respective counterparts from the neighbouring states.

Surveillance, monitoring and enforcement have been stepped up in the State which has resulted in seizures amounting to the tune of Rs 385 crore. Around 166 border check posts have been set up across the 17 bordering districts of the State and 154 border check posts have been set up by the neighbouring states, she informed.

She said that a control room has been set up in the DGP office for effective coordination with the bordering states. Dry days have been declared in the state from November 28 to November 30.DGP Anjani Kumar informed the ECI officials that the law and order situation in the State is absolutely peaceful and there has also been a decline in criminal activities. Around 182 persons have been taken into preventive custody so far, he said. Rajiv Kumar expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made in the poll-bound states.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners AC Pandey and Arun Goel held a video conference with the chief secretaries and DGPs of five poll-bound states: Telangana, Mizoram, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari briefed the ECI officials about the poll preparedness and the law and order situation in the State. She said that several rounds of inter-state meetings with the bordering states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra have been held both with the respective chief secretaries, DGPs and as well as senior officials and respective counterparts from the neighbouring states. Surveillance, monitoring and enforcement have been stepped up in the State which has resulted in seizures amounting to the tune of Rs 385 crore. Around 166 border check posts have been set up across the 17 bordering districts of the State and 154 border check posts have been set up by the neighbouring states, she informed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She said that a control room has been set up in the DGP office for effective coordination with the bordering states. Dry days have been declared in the state from November 28 to November 30.DGP Anjani Kumar informed the ECI officials that the law and order situation in the State is absolutely peaceful and there has also been a decline in criminal activities. Around 182 persons have been taken into preventive custody so far, he said. Rajiv Kumar expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made in the poll-bound states. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp