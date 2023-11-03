BJP’s BC leaders target Rahul Gandhi, say he is conspiring against community

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BC leaders of BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting their community and conspiring with the BRS to prevent a BC from becoming the chief minister of the State. They called upon BC communities to exhibit their strength in response to Rahul Gandhi’s alleged actions and sought to remind him that the BJP had elevated an OBC to the position of prime minister.

Addressing the media, BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay derided Rahul Gandhi, questioning why the Congress hadn’t conducted a caste census during its 50-year rule. Sanjay said that the Congress lacked the moral authority to criticise the BJP.BJP OBC Morcha president and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman also criticised Rahul Gandhi and asked why he speaks about caste census only during elections.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh urged people to rebel against the Congress leaders for questioning their decision to openly declare that a BC will be the chief minister. He positioned the BJP as the only party genuinely committed to the upliftment of the BC community.

