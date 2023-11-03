Congress MLA Sridhar Babu files plea in Telangana HC to quash FIR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Manthani Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu approached the Telangana High Court with a plea seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him for allegedly creating a video containing content damaging the reputation of BRS leader Putta Madhukar. Sridhar Babu who is the Congress candidate from Manthani, vehemently denied the allegation.

As per the complaint lodged by one R Raghu Prasad, with Manthani constituency returning officer, the MLA has been accused of portraying Madhukar as a murderer, rowdy, and anarchist with an intent to gain votes in the upcoming polls. The video was allegedly shared on social media platforms, further exacerbating the situation. In his quash petition, Sridhar Babu asserted that the video was a ploy used by Madhukar to tarnish his image by using his ‘henchman’ Raghu Prasad.

The MLA further contended that an FIR was registered against him without verifying the authenticity of the alleged video. Claiming that there was no substantial evidence to prove his hand behind the video, Sridhar Babu urged the HC to quash the FIR. The HC is set to hear the plea in the coming days.

