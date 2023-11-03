Congress trying to create panic with ‘collapse’ theory: KTR

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at AICC leader Rahul Gandhi and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for claiming that the Medigadda barrage would collapse in future, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the Congress leaders were trying to create panic among the people with their “expert” theories.

Addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Rama Rao said: “All India pappu Rahul Gandhi and Telangana pappu Revanth Reddy went to inspect Kaleshwaram project today and were propagating that the bridge would collapse. They talk as if they are expert engineers.”

Minister KT Rama Rao welcomes

BJP leader Gaddam Nagaraju into

the BRS fold on Thursday

“They are projecting expansion joints of the road on the barrage as cracks and creating panic among the people, stating that the bridge would collapse. Any bridge will not be constructed in a single block. They are constructed in different slabs and then they are joined together. You can see this at any bridge. We have constructed several of those in Hyderabad. These expansion joints are projected as cracks by both these pappus,” Rama Rao heckled Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy.Launching a scathing attack on the Congress and on its leaders, he said: “Kaleshwaram came as a blessing for the people of Telangana. The Congress, on the other hand, is a curse for the people of India.”

‘Revanth a blackmailer’

Coining new acronyms, he said: “AICC means All India Chetta and Chedaram. TPCC means Telangana Peratlo Chetta Chedaram.”Asking Rahul to know the facts about Kaleshwaram project and not just read the script given by the leaders sitting beside him, he said: “Rahul Gandhi does not know history nor does he make an effort to learn. He should either change the script or change the scriptwriter.”

The BRS working president alleged that Revanth Reddy was a blackmailer and a corrupt leader who was caught red-handed in the vote-for-note case and was now selling Congress tickets to make money.“Revanth Reddy was more dangerous than Dawood Ibrahim and Charles Sobhraj,” he alleged.“Congress is nothing but Scamgress,” Rama Rao said while listing out series of Congress scams, “A-Adarsh scam, B-Bofors scam, and C- Commonwealth Games scam and said the list is endless”.

“Several Union ministers, State ministers and even Congress prime ministers went to jail on the charges of corruption,” he alleged and said that it was a big joke that leaders of such a party were talking about honesty and integrity.“The State government spent Rs 80,000 crore on Kaleshwaram project, but AICC leader Rahul Gandhi alleges that Rs 1 lakh crore corruption took place in the construction of the project,” he pointed out.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at AICC leader Rahul Gandhi and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for claiming that the Medigadda barrage would collapse in future, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the Congress leaders were trying to create panic among the people with their “expert” theories. Addressing a meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Rama Rao said: “All India pappu Rahul Gandhi and Telangana pappu Revanth Reddy went to inspect Kaleshwaram project today and were propagating that the bridge would collapse. They talk as if they are expert engineers.” Minister KT Rama Rao welcomes BJP leader Gaddam Nagaraju into the BRS fold on Thursday“They are projecting expansion joints of the road on the barrage as cracks and creating panic among the people, stating that the bridge would collapse. Any bridge will not be constructed in a single block. They are constructed in different slabs and then they are joined together. You can see this at any bridge. We have constructed several of those in Hyderabad. These expansion joints are projected as cracks by both these pappus,” Rama Rao heckled Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy.Launching a scathing attack on the Congress and on its leaders, he said: “Kaleshwaram came as a blessing for the people of Telangana. The Congress, on the other hand, is a curse for the people of India.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Revanth a blackmailer’ Coining new acronyms, he said: “AICC means All India Chetta and Chedaram. TPCC means Telangana Peratlo Chetta Chedaram.”Asking Rahul to know the facts about Kaleshwaram project and not just read the script given by the leaders sitting beside him, he said: “Rahul Gandhi does not know history nor does he make an effort to learn. He should either change the script or change the scriptwriter.” The BRS working president alleged that Revanth Reddy was a blackmailer and a corrupt leader who was caught red-handed in the vote-for-note case and was now selling Congress tickets to make money.“Revanth Reddy was more dangerous than Dawood Ibrahim and Charles Sobhraj,” he alleged.“Congress is nothing but Scamgress,” Rama Rao said while listing out series of Congress scams, “A-Adarsh scam, B-Bofors scam, and C- Commonwealth Games scam and said the list is endless”. “Several Union ministers, State ministers and even Congress prime ministers went to jail on the charges of corruption,” he alleged and said that it was a big joke that leaders of such a party were talking about honesty and integrity.“The State government spent Rs 80,000 crore on Kaleshwaram project, but AICC leader Rahul Gandhi alleges that Rs 1 lakh crore corruption took place in the construction of the project,” he pointed out. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp