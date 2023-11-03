Election Commission of India set to issue Telangana election notification today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to issue notification for Telangana Assembly polls on Friday. The poll officials will start receiving nominations from candidates from the first day onwards. As the elections are scheduled for November 30, all the political parties are gearing up for the polls though the ruling BRS is ahead of others with regard to campaigning.

The BRS, which already announced its candidates started electioneering with BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing three meetings in a day in three Assembly segments. The BJP released its third list of candidates on Thursday and the Congress is expected to announce its next list in the next two to three days. The CPM, after failing to reach an electoral alliance deal with the Congress, has decided to go it alone in the elections.

Top leaders from Congress, including Rahul Gandhi and others campaigned in the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several chief ministers of BJP-ruled States, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders are expected to campaign for the BJP in the coming days.

Key dates

Nov 3: Issue of election notification

Nov 10: Last date for filing nominations

Nov 13: Scrutiny of nominations

Nov 15: Last date for withdrawal of nominations

Nov 30: Polling day

Dec 3:Counting day

