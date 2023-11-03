Heritage tag for Ramappa temple under cloud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is going to be a reality check for the officials working to answer the queries raised by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) while conferring the UN World Heritage Site status to the Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple, which is due to be submitted before February 1, 2024. Though the brains behind achieving the recognition for Ramappa are confident that the dossier will be submitted by December 31, the threat of opencast coal mining looms over the heritage site.

Retired Professor M Pandu Ranga Rao, founder of the Kakatiya Heritage Trust and a member of the Palampet Special Development Authority (PSDA), told TNIE that his organisation has already shared a comparative analysis of the Ramappa temple with other local, regional and national heritage monuments in a 500-page book volume and that scholars will be submitting a similar report comparing it with the monuments in Cambodia, Thailand and Indonesia to the Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (DG, ASI) soon.

During a review meeting of the PSDA held on Tuesday, he emphasised the need to assess current and future developmental works at the heritage site, and the heritage impact assessment as for the possibility of opencast mining being proposed by Singareni Collieries just 5 km downstream of the temple.

“It’s not that simple. We have to consider various aspects like the Ramappa lake which has a storage capacity of 3 tmcft which can irrigate 30,000 acres, the temple’s sandbox foundation, mining just 5 km downstream of the temple at a depth of 300 metres. It could be disastrous for the monument, as the hydraulic gradient (groundwater flows) is going to be very critical,” he observed.

It can be recalled that he had written to DG, ASI and the Ministry of Culture, informing them of the imminent threat the coal mining poses. Though the ASI Delhi headquarters has clarified its position that it has not accorded any permission for the mining activities, sources in ASI Delhi said the decision will be taken only after discussions with the State government, PSDA members, and the Singareni Collieries administration.

The Ramappa lake, Rudreshwara temple, irrigation channels, and the township (residential area) were all supposed to become a party to the whole integrated approach of conserving and developing the site.

“The Kakatiyas were benevolent rulers who had given great importance to agrarian economy by building tanks and water bodies to enable it. They built the temple which had acted as the administrative body which would regulate the release of water and other aspects of the lake. The township got established with the temple as the centre,” Ranga Rao reminded.

