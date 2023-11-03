IASSI’s 22nd annual Conference kicks off at CESS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 22nd annual conference of the Indian Association of Social Science Institutions (IASSI) kicked off at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) in Hyderabad on Thursday. The three key themes of the conference are sustainable development, urbanisation and development and women empowerment.

Speaking at the inaugural session, K Ramakrishna Rao, special chief secretary of Finance and Planning, Government of Telangana, highlighted the state’s achievements in sustainable energy and women empowerment through self-help groups. As the state transitions from agriculture to manufacturing, he emphasised the need to create more job opportunities with a special focus on the safety of women and their participation in the workforce.

Prof Dhananjay Singh, member secretary of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), spoke about the importance of social science research in addressing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), urbanisation, and women empowerment. He underscored the ICSSR’s commitment to funding the research that confronts these challenges and the critical role of social scientists in evaluating public policies.

Former director and V-C of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Prof S Mahendra Dev, called for transformative policies to address agriculture, hunger, poverty, and human development challenges. He highlighted the need for an inclusive approach focusing on poverty alleviation and income inequality.

