KT Rama Rao exhorts tribal entrepreneurs to emulate KCR, achieve their goals

Rao appealed to the entrepreneurs to stay focused and achieve their dreams, while the BRS government would continue to support the tribal entrepreneurs in every possible way.

Published: 03rd November 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

BRS working president KT Rama Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Motivating the tribal entrepreneurs, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao recalled that BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lost in his first election but continued his political journey and never lost a single election after that.

Addressing a programme under the Chief Minister Scheduled Tribes Entrepreneurship & Innovation Scheme (CMSTEI), which was initiated in 2018 with the objective of empowering educated tribal youth aspiring to become entrepreneurs, Rama Rao said that KCR never suffered defeat in any election after 1985.

Rao appealed to the entrepreneurs to stay focused and achieve their dreams, while the BRS government would continue to support the tribal entrepreneurs in every possible way. He encouraged the tribal entrepreneurs to dream big and think big. “Think beyond Telangana and India,” he said.  

Talking about Harley’s, a baking company, the BRS working president said: “I am surprised to know that Harley’s is a product of CMSTEI. I thought this was a Dubai-based firm which had its franchise here in Hyderabad.” He said that the name Harley’s was derived from the parents’ names of the founders -- Harilal and Leela.

He urged the chief advisor of the programme to come up with a detailed plan for the road ahead to amplify this programme to a level where it can create 5,000 entrepreneurs. “The 500 entrepreneurs should become the brand ambassadors of this programme and encourage others,” he said.

