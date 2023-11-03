Home States Telangana

Modi’s privatisation policy is ‘mad’: KCR

Rao wanted the voters to go through the history of various political parties and give their judgment and alleged that the Modi government privatised all key sectors like LIC, coal, power and airports.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the Praja Aashirvada Sabha ( public meeting) at Nirmal on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/ADILABAD/KARIMNAGAR: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s privatisation policy is “mad”. Addressing public meetings in Balkonda, Nirmal and Dharmapuri Assembly segments, Rao alleged that the Modi government privatised all key sectors like LIC, coal, power and airports.

He recalled that the BRS government opposed linking power reforms to Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) loans and did not accept the recommendations of the Centre to fix meters to agriculture motors.

Rao wanted the voters to go through the history of various political parties and give their judgment. “Vote for a party which stood for the cause of Telangana and reject the parties which ditched it. Your vote determines your fate. A true democracy prevails where the people win,” he said.

Recalling that the Congress ruled the country and the state for 50 years, Rao said that the grand old party was asking to give one more opportunity to serve the people. “If you give Congress another opportunity, it would destroy the State,” he claimed.

Enumerating the developmental works taken up by his government in the last 10 years, Rao also assured that once the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme is completed, the State would be able to produce four crore tonnes of paddy and surpass Punjab in paddy production. “Once the Yadadri plant is constructed, Telangana would become surplus in power,” he said.

During a meeting in Nirmal, Rao said that if BRS retains power, an engineering college would be sanctioned to Nirmal.“If Congress wins, they will discontinue Rythu Bandhu. Be alert to the fact that the Congress does not want to provide 24-hour electricity to farmers,” the CM said.

Stating that there have been no communal clashes in the State, Rao said: “As long as KCR is alive, law and order will be under control”. He assured that the government would provide lift irrigation to the Nirmal constituency after the elections.

At the Dharmapuri meeting, Rao assured that if Koppula Eshwar wins in the elections with a majority of 80,000 votes, the entire Dharmapuri Mandal would get Dalit Bandhu scheme benefits. Stating that the government allocated Rs 100 crore for the development of Dharmapuri temple, he said that if needed more funds would be allotted in the future.

