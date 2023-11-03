Owaisi's AIMIM announces candidates

By Express News Service

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has announced that his party will be contesting in all the seven constituencies where it has MLAs, in addition to contesting from Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills constituencies.

As decided back in 2018, he said that Bahadurpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Nampally MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan will not be constesting in the coming assembly elections.

While Majid Hussain has been declared as the party's candidate to represent Nampally constituency, the candidates for Bahadurpura, Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills constituencies were not declared yet by Owaisi.

Akbaruddin Owaisi from Chandrayangutta, Ahmed Bin Balala from Malakpet, Kausar Moinuddin from Karwan, Jaffer Hussain from Yakutpura and former mayor Zulfeqar from Charminar, have been declared as the party's candidates by Asaduddin Owaisi, during a press meet held at Darussalam on Friday.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is a regional political party based in Hyderabad, Telangana, founded in 1927 by Nawab Mahmood Nawaz Khan Qilatedar with the aim of promoting Muslim interests.

It is led by Asaduddin Owaisi and has expanded beyond its traditional Hyderabad base and contested elections in parts of Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

