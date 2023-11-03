‘Sakhi’ booths increased to five per constituency

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: The earlier proposal of one women-managed polling station and one model polling station per Assembly constituency has been revised. Now, it has been decided to increase the count to five women-managed polling booths and five model polling booths in each Assembly constituency for the elections. However, the count for PwD-managed polling stations and youth-managed polling booths remains unchanged at one polling station per Assembly constituency.

In total, across the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana, there will be 595 women polling stations and an equal number of model polling stations. Following directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj issued a letter to all district electoral officers (DEOs) and the GHMC commissioner, instructing them to prepare special polling stations for the upcoming elections. The returning officers (ROs) of the respective Assembly constituencies will soon identify suitable polling stations for setting of model polling stations, all-women, PwD, and youth-managed polling stations.

The polling stations managed by women will be called “Sakhi Polling Booths,” in an attempt to showcase women's empowerment and encourage women to vote. The entire polling staff, including the presiding officer, police, and security personnel deployed in these centres, will be women. The Sakhi booths will provide facilities such as a creche, drinking water, waiting rooms, tokens for marking one’s place in line, and other necessary conveniences for women voters. Sources suggest that balloons, rangoli, and other art forms will be used to enhance the attractiveness of these booths.

In contrast to previous practices, there will be no specific colour requirement for the attire of women deployed at these polling stations. Women can wear any colour of their choice, and no single colour will be designated for the paraphernalia associated with such polling stations.

The buildings housing the booths will be well-decorated, and the facilities provided will be surpassing those of regular polling stations. Basic amenities like power, drinking water, easily accessible roads, and toilets will be ensured. Additionally, there will be extra chairs for voters in queues, restrooms, and wheelchairs for specially challenged voters.

Enhanced Amenities

