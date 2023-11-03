Home States Telangana

Telangana assembly polls: Sharmila-led YSRTP withdraws from fray, to support Congress

Elections for the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be held on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Published: 03rd November 2023 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila makes a point during her first media conference at the YSRTP party office in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila. (File photo)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Friday said she will not contest the November 30 Assembly polls in Telangana and has decided to support the Congress.

Addressing a press briefing here, the YSRTP chief said she has decided to extend her support to the Congress to prevent a split of votes in the polls that might benefit Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

"As you know the Telangana State stands at a crucial juncture with elections to the State Assembly scheduled on the last day of this month. People of Telangana are vexed with the misrule of KCR and are all set to topple his draconian regime. In these nine-and-half years, people have witnessed how Telangana's wealth has been siphoned off due to the greed and tyranny of one family. A rich State at formation is now burdened with heavy debt, due to the massive corruption of KCR and his cronies," Sharmila said.

Sharmila, who is the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that with more and more revelations on the corruption of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, there was a dire need for all like-minded parties to put up a joint effort in the best interest of the people of Telangana.

"And to support this cause, the YSR Telangana Party has taken a very important decision. In scripting the imminent defeat of BRS, it is felt that the Congress party stands a chance, and any division of anti-incumbency votes at this stage will be a hurdle in dethroning KCR," Sharmila said.

"As per many surveys and ground reports, it has been felt that our participation in the Assembly elections will directly impact the vote share of Congress in many constituencies. Therefore, the YSR Telangana Party has decided to make the sacrifice of not contesting in the Telangana Assembly elections. I am ok to take this all-important decision to step back in the larger interest of the state and to ensure the bigger cause of people is addressed," she added further.

Elections for the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be held on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Sharmila YSR Telangana Party congress Telangana Assembly poll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp