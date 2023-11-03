Telangana Kaleshwaram project: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘corruption’ for ‘cracks’ in barrage

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After visiting Medigadda Lakshmi barrage under the Kaleshwaram project on Thursday, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi alleged that multiple pillars of the project had developed cracks. The Congress leader blamed “shoddy” construction of the lift irrigation project for sinking of the piers.

Sharing a picture of alleged cracks in the project on X platform, Rahul said: “Kaleshwaram Project = KCR Family ATM. I visited the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana. Cracks have developed in multiple pillars because of shoddy construction with reports indicating that the pillars are sinking. KCR and his family are using the Kaleshwaram Project as their personal ATM to plunder the people of Telangana (sic).”

Rahul, who made “corruption in Kaleshwaram” a weapon to target the ruling BRS, accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of siphoning off Rs 1 lakh crore in the Kaleshwaram project and appealed to the people to choose between “Dorala BRS” and “Prajala Congress”.After Rahul left the site, mild tension prevailed at the Lakshmi barrage as the Congress cadre tried to visit the project. Police, however, prevented them from reaching the project site.

Addressing Mahila Sadasu at Ambatpali village in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district earlier in the day, Rahul said that women were most affected by the looting of the State’s resources by KCR. Therefore, he said, the Congress had decided that the amount of money “stolen” by the CM would be deposited in the bank accounts of the people, if it is voted to power.

Revanth suggests demolition

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the Medigadda barrage was in a critical condition and suggested partial demolition of the barrage. He accused KCR of jeopardising the Kaleshwaram project by perpetrating corruption to the tune of crores of rupees. He went on to refer KCR as “Kaleshwaram Corruption Rao”.

Speaking to the media after the departure of Rahul Gandhi at Shamshabad airport, Revanth alleged that the CM’s corruption has endangered the project leading to sinking of Medigadda pillars due to substandard works. He blamed both the ruling parties in the State and at the Centre, accusing them of shielding each other.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan alleged that the BRS-led State government has increased the KLIS project cost manifold for kickbacks in the form of commissions and said there are serious flaws in its design.

He alleged that the BRS government rechristened Pranahita Chevella Sujala Sravanthi Project, started by the Congress government, to Ambedkar Sujala Sravanthi Project. He wondered why the Centre was not taking any action against the BRS government and KCR.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: After visiting Medigadda Lakshmi barrage under the Kaleshwaram project on Thursday, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi alleged that multiple pillars of the project had developed cracks. The Congress leader blamed “shoddy” construction of the lift irrigation project for sinking of the piers. Sharing a picture of alleged cracks in the project on X platform, Rahul said: “Kaleshwaram Project = KCR Family ATM. I visited the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana. Cracks have developed in multiple pillars because of shoddy construction with reports indicating that the pillars are sinking. KCR and his family are using the Kaleshwaram Project as their personal ATM to plunder the people of Telangana (sic).” Rahul, who made “corruption in Kaleshwaram” a weapon to target the ruling BRS, accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of siphoning off Rs 1 lakh crore in the Kaleshwaram project and appealed to the people to choose between “Dorala BRS” and “Prajala Congress”.After Rahul left the site, mild tension prevailed at the Lakshmi barrage as the Congress cadre tried to visit the project. Police, however, prevented them from reaching the project site.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing Mahila Sadasu at Ambatpali village in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district earlier in the day, Rahul said that women were most affected by the looting of the State’s resources by KCR. Therefore, he said, the Congress had decided that the amount of money “stolen” by the CM would be deposited in the bank accounts of the people, if it is voted to power. Revanth suggests demolition TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the Medigadda barrage was in a critical condition and suggested partial demolition of the barrage. He accused KCR of jeopardising the Kaleshwaram project by perpetrating corruption to the tune of crores of rupees. He went on to refer KCR as “Kaleshwaram Corruption Rao”. Speaking to the media after the departure of Rahul Gandhi at Shamshabad airport, Revanth alleged that the CM’s corruption has endangered the project leading to sinking of Medigadda pillars due to substandard works. He blamed both the ruling parties in the State and at the Centre, accusing them of shielding each other. Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan alleged that the BRS-led State government has increased the KLIS project cost manifold for kickbacks in the form of commissions and said there are serious flaws in its design. He alleged that the BRS government rechristened Pranahita Chevella Sujala Sravanthi Project, started by the Congress government, to Ambedkar Sujala Sravanthi Project. He wondered why the Centre was not taking any action against the BRS government and KCR. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp