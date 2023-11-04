AIMIM drops two sitting MLAs, to contest 9 seats & support BRS in the other 110

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday announced that his party will be contesting all the seven constituencies it represents in the Assembly, in addition to Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills constituencies in the coming elections.

Addressing the media at Darussalam, the party headquarters, Owaisi said that Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan will not be contesting in the elections this time around.

While Jaffar Hussain Mehraj, who presently represents Nampally in the Assembly, is being fielded from Yakutpura in Pasha Quadri’s place, former Hyderabad mayor Zulfeqar Ali Khan will be fielded from Charminar. Former mayor Mohammed Majid Hussain will contest for the Nampally Assembly seat.

Sitting MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi (Chandrayangutta), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet) and Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan) were also declared the party’s candidates.

Owaisi said that the party’s candidates for Bahadurpura, Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills will be declared in the next few days.

Entitlement won’t help Rahul: Owaisi

Referring to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s declaration that the swearing-in of a new CM from the Congress will be held on December 9, Owaisi advised him to stop ‘maskharapan’ (joking around), as the war has just begun.

On YSRTP chief YS Sharmila announcing her support to the Congress, he said that the party has no identity in Telangana, and that neither she nor Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was any ‘tope’ (big shot) despite being born in the families of politically powerful leaders. “Rahul Gandhi must remember that the days of feudalism have gone. The age of hero worship has ended. Rahul plays the politics of entitlement and this is the result of his party,” he said.

Referring to Kishan Reddy’s comment that a BJP government would scrap Muslim reservations, Owaisi wondered how Kishan could do so. “He ran away from his own constituency Amberpet,” Owaisi predicted that the BRS will form the government on its own, he cautioned the people to be wary of PM Modi, who he said, wants a coalition government in the State. “Telangana has seen peace, prosperity and progress in the last nine years. Congress and BJP can’t do it,” he said, asserting that wherever the MIM is fielding its candidates, it is doing it to win while it would support “Mamu” (CM KCR) in segments where it is not contesting.

