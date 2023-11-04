Home States Telangana

Four ganja peddlers from Odisha held in Telangana

Upon inspection, it was revealed that five persons from Odisha had brought the Ganja to the district for sale. Police said that the gang’s motive was to make easy money. 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Police arrested four persons from Odisha involved in smuggling ganja near Adilabad railway station on Friday. They seized 37 kgs of ganja valued at `9.25 lakh, along with one car and three mobile phones. One man managed to escape and the police are currently searching for him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) D Uday Kumar Reddy said that the Adilabad town police, along with CCS Inspector D Saddiah and their team noticed suspicious activities in a car near the railway station, leading to their apprehension.

It is not known how the gang managed to smuggle ganja in a car despite stringent checks at border posts in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

