Gauge intentions of parties before casting your vote: K Chandrasekhar Rao

ARMOOR/KORUTLA/BHAINSA: Stating that the State government was providing investment support, water and power free of cost to the farmers, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed hope that the ryots would reach a stage where they invest on their own.

“Bangaru Telangana will be achieved only when the farmers are able to invest on their own,” Rao said at an election meeting in Armoor. Stating that political maturity has not yet arrived in the country, the BRS chief wanted people to use their voting rights wisely by knowing the qualities of the candidates in the elections and also the attitudes of the political parties.

Slamming the Congress and BJP for their anti-farmer and anti-Telangana attitude, he said: “Electricity was not provided during the Congress regime. Brokers used to charge money for replacing damaged transformers. Farmers used to spend sleepless nights at the pump sets waiting for power supply. Today transformers and motors are not burning due to short circuits. There are no voltage problems. There is no need for inverters, stabilisers, converters or generators. Telangana is the only State in the country, which is providing 24-hour quality electricity to farmers free of cost. Even Prime Minister Modi’s State of Gujarat is not providing round-the-clock power to its farmers,” Rao said.

At the Korutla public meeting, the BRS chief said that people should analyse the history of the parties and how they treated farmers and the poor along with the qualities of the contesting candidates.

Crop loan waiver

The BRS government cleared all the farmers’ bank loans and gave input costs without loans, he said and recalled that the government had written off the farmers' loans twice. “I assure you that the crop loans will be waived for the rest of the farmers as well and there is no need to worry,” Rao added.

At the Bhainsa meeting, Rao recalled that the government allocated Rs 50 crore for the development of Basara temple and he was ready to release more funds if needed. “Your future is safe only if you vote for the right party. Otherwise, you have to suffer for five years,” Rao cautioned the voters.

He said that the BRS government was not collecting water tax from the farmers, unlike the government in neighbouring Maharashtra. The CM said that once SRSP works are completed, about 50,000 acres would receive irrigation water in Mudhole, Tanur and Lokeswaram mandals.

He said that the Hindus and Muslims have been living harmoniously for many years in Bhainsa, Mudhole, Adilabad and Hyderabad, but some elements were spreading canards that these communities clash with each other in Bhainsa.

FORMER STATE TDP CHIEF JOINS BRS

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that the party would contest in only 112 out of the 119 Assembly segments. “When you field candidates, we should win. The remaining seven seats are not ours,” Rao said, while admitting TDP leaders into the party. Kasani Gnaneshwar, the former president of TDP Telangana, along with his followers, formally joined the BRS in the presence of KCR at his Erravalli farmhouse on Friday. Rao said that the party would give due importance to Mudiraj leaders, including Kasani. He said that Mudiraj leaders would get opportunities to become members of Rajya Sabha, State Legislative Council and other posts, Rao said. The CM said that he would organise a meeting with Mudiraj leaders after the elections.



