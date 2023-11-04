Home States Telangana

Harish Rao urges people to defeat ‘anti-Telangana forces’

He warned that all of these parties are trying to create trouble for Telangana once again and asked people to be alert. He was speaking in Sangareddy and Zaheerabad to party workers.

Published: 04th November 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance minister T Harish Rao. (Photo | Express)

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday described the upcoming Assembly elections in the State as a fight between the Telangana protagonists and its betrayers. He called upon people to vote for BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and display their sense of pride for Telangana once again.

According to the minister, the BRS which is working for the welfare of the people is taking on anti-Telangana forces like the BJP which will be fighting the Assembly elections in alliance with Jana Sena Party of Pawan Kalyan who had said that he had not eaten food on the day Telangana State was formed.

He said that the pattern was becoming clear — Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who did not want the creation of Telangana will be fighting elections in alliance with BJP and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided against contesting in the elections, to prevent a split in votes that go to the Congress.

YS Sharmila, the daughter of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, has also declared support for the Congress. 
Harish Rao criticised Revanth Reddy for saying that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was a criminal and said that Revanth Reddy is the real criminal who was caught in the vote-for-note case and is out on bail.

The minister said that Revanth Reddy is prisoner number 4170. He said no matter what outsiders think of Revanth Reddy, his own party members every day go to Gandhi Bhavan and burn his effigies there. 

